FY2022 EPS Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.41). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at scPharmaceuticals

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $180.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.15. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $188,420.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.