FY2022 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.57) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.21). Oppenheimer currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Redfin Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 12,532.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 1,839,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $16,882,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after buying an additional 763,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,610,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.