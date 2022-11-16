FY2022 EPS Estimates for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Raised by Analyst

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Molecular Templates in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.59). The consensus estimate for Molecular Templates’ current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $4.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Molecular Templates Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MTEM stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 458,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 39.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 204.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

