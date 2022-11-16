FY2022 EPS Estimates for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Raised by Analyst

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Molecular Templates in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.59). The consensus estimate for Molecular Templates’ current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $4.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Molecular Templates Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 458,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 39.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 204.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Molecular Templates Company Profile
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.