FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Cut by Desjardins

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

