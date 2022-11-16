FY2022 EPS Estimates for Insight Enterprises, Inc. Boosted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) – Barrington Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.67. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insight Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NSIT stock opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,860 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.67 per share, with a total value of $4,295,706.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,307,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,486,616.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.67 per share, with a total value of $4,295,706.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,307,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,486,616.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 154,291 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,227 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.