FY2022 EPS Estimates for Entera Bio Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entera Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. Entera Bio has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,104. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.