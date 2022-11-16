FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Reduced by Analyst (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Bsr Reit Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.