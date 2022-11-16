FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aadi Bioscience, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AADI)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aadi Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.65). The consensus estimate for Aadi Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.88) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Aadi Bioscience to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

AADI stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $327.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,932,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 330,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 224,178 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 207,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 412,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 203,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

