FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.05). The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.05) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $11.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $27,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 10,888 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $54,661.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,016 shares of company stock valued at $115,633 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.