FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hasbro, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report issued on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hasbro Stock Up 2.7 %

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

HAS stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $57.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

