FY2022 Earnings Estimate for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Issued By William Blair

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.11) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.18). The consensus estimate for F-star Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.75) EPS.

F-star Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of F-star Therapeutics

About F-star Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $833,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 26,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 27.2% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 147,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Featured Articles

