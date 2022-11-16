FY2022 Earnings Estimate for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Issued By William Blair

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.11) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.18). The consensus estimate for F-star Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.75) EPS.
F-star Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.76.
Institutional Trading of F-star Therapeutics
About F-star Therapeutics
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.