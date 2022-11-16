FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathedral Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CET. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 17.5 %

Shares of CET opened at C$1.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$297.42 million and a PE ratio of 134.00. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.65 million during the quarter.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

