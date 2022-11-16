FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.15) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.88). The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

AVDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $481.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.52. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

