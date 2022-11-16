Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.27

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.27 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 40.95 ($0.48). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 39.70 ($0.47), with a volume of 191,153 shares.

Futura Medical Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.99. The company has a market capitalization of £115.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Futura Medical

In other Futura Medical news, insider James Henry Barder sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.53), for a total value of £112,500 ($132,197.41).

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

