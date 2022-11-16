Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.87 Million

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $68.87 million and $438,116.83 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002841 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00572652 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.77 or 0.29828510 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
