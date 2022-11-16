FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTC Solar stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 96,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.44. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

Insider Activity at FTC Solar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

In related news, insider Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,739,357 shares in the company, valued at $30,967,810.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,581,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.