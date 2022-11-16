FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Trading Down 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.32. 36,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 45,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000.

