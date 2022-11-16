FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the October 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $165,940. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,732. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 338.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

