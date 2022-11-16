Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 6,901 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.14. 76,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average of $200.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

