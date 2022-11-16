Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 39,430 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,430 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.1% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sanofi Stock Performance
Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. 51,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,799. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
