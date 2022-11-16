Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 47.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 22.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 205.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.