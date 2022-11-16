Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $5.61 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $212.38. The stock had a trading volume of 61,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.