Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,054 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.09. 38,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $96.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.