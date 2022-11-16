Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,338 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $65.20. 27,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,507. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

