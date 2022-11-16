Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 724,904 shares.The stock last traded at $16.99 and had previously closed at $17.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Cuts Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.52). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -45.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading

