Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Fortis worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 717,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after buying an additional 180,331 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,680,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,538,000 after buying an additional 345,784 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fortis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,116,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,880,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

NYSE FTS opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.4116 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

