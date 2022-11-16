Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,165 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

