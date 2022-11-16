Forsta AP Fonden Sells 12,500 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE BX opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $7,043,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,921,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,011,000 shares of company stock worth $115,006,000 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.