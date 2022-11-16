Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 208.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 131,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMO opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

