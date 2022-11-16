Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 71,500 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $17,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 136,229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

