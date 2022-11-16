Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 5,300 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $385.55 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

