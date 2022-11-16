Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 52,400 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 900,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,156,000 after purchasing an additional 711,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

ETR opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

