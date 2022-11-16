Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Edison International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

