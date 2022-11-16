Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.94.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $112.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.14. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.