Forsta AP Fonden Buys 54,400 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 127.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $229.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.