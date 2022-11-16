Forsta AP Fonden Buys 5,300 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

GE stock opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $106.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.