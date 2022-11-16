Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in 3M by 12.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 15.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in 3M by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $131.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

