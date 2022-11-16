Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 4,800 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Shares of SNPS opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day moving average of $317.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.