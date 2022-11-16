Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.50 to $13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FOR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,300. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $694.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.00. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,300 shares of company stock worth $90,689. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 80.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 849,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 379,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 117,723 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,029,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at about $809,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

