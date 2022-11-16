Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,062,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 1,320,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,365,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

