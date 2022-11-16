Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. 180,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.