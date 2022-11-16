FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 237,256 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 194,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTF. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 355,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 17.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

