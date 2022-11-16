flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Update

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,400 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 526,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNNTF. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($25.77) to €18.50 ($19.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

FNNTF stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

Further Reading

