Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

