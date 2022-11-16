First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) Stock Price Down 2%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.15 and last traded at $33.40. 4,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 5,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.
First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.