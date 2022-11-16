First Hawaiian, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

First Hawaiian has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point decreased their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,406,000 after buying an additional 84,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,871,000 after buying an additional 40,952 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

