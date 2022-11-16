First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $846.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. First Foundation has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $28.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 877,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,758,000 after buying an additional 309,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $5,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

