First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Financial Northwest has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.41. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFNW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other First Financial Northwest news, VP Simon Soh sold 17,834 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $276,962.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 45.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

