First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.99

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 19689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 646,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 19.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

