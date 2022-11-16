First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCAP opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

